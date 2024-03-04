Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

IBM opened at $187.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.27. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $196.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $171.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

