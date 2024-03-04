Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 177.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,225.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.92, for a total transaction of $25,089,701.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,425,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $814.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $796.30 and a 200-day moving average of $725.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $823.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 30.81%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

