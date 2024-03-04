Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 236.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,523 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,415,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.45.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

