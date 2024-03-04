Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %

WPM stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WPM. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wheaton Precious Metals

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.