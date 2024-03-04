Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,746 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 1.0 %
WPM stock opened at $42.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.77.
About Wheaton Precious Metals
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
