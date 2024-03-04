Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) PT Raised to C$48.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.50 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.25.

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 57,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,275. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$44.68 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a twelve month low of C$24.55 and a twelve month high of C$48.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh bought 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,230.85. In other news, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. Also, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total transaction of C$182,124.80. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,847 shares of company stock worth $115,385 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

