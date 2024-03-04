Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,297 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Baidu worth $92,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BIDU traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,829. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Nomura upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.69.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

