Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,297 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.20% of Baidu worth $92,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Baidu by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 21.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baidu Stock Performance
Shares of BIDU traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,344,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,829. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.51 and a 52-week high of $160.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
