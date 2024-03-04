Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $133.00 at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $138.00 to $133.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Nomura raised Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, December 18th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Baidu from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.69.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $104.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.76. Baidu has a 12-month low of $97.51 and a 12-month high of $160.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.1% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,089,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $280,698,000 after acquiring an additional 63,239 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,890 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baidu by 36.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,398,000 after acquiring an additional 87,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $642,000. Institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

