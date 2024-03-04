Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

BBAR opened at $6.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a $0.1131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.71%.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

