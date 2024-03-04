Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Short Interest Update

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,860. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

