Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Down 8.2% in February

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 408,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the January 31st total of 445,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 335.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 737.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Banco de Chile stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.49 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 28.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $1.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC lowered Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

