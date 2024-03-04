Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Given New $21.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bandwidth

Bandwidth Price Performance

BAND stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.80. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 3,790 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $51,657.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,391.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,751 shares of company stock valued at $171,754. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 27.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,324,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after purchasing an additional 501,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,013,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,217,000 after acquiring an additional 142,078 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 118,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 23.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 803,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 150,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 729,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,747,000 after acquiring an additional 582,494 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bandwidth

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.