Bank of America Boosts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $12.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TaskUs
TaskUs Trading Down 0.9 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP raised its position in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TaskUs Company Profile
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TaskUs
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.