Bank of America Boosts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $12.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on TaskUs from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.86.

NASDAQ TASK opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.28. TaskUs has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Quarry LP raised its position in TaskUs by 326.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

