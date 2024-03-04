Bank of America Raises Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target to $260.00

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $230.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DUOL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Duolingo from $217.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.75.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $236.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 695.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.19. Duolingo has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $245.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.98 million. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total transaction of $1,713,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,973,589.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $3,723,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,247,276.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.24, for a total value of $1,713,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,224 shares in the company, valued at $13,973,589.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,158,600. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth about $39,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

