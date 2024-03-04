Bank of America Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $20.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Starwood Property Trust has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.96.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,978,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

