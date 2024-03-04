Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.97 Million Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 57,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Natera were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $364,258,000 after purchasing an additional 371,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,964 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $111,690,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Natera by 52.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,529,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,930,000 after purchasing an additional 865,404 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Natera Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $89.41 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $291,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 474,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,639,537.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 896,442 shares of company stock worth $55,703,969. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

