Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 274.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,684 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 220,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 386,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $240,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,044,807.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $77.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.60. The stock has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.40, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $78.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

