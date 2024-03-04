Barclays Boosts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $66.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.88.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

AAP opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $140.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 1.68%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.14%.

Insider Activity at Advance Auto Parts

In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,953.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at $644,855.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Articles

