Barclays Raises Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $60.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Arvinas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.93.

Arvinas Price Performance

ARVN opened at $47.30 on Thursday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $13.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 70.24% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The business had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arvinas will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $80,079.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489 in the last three months. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arvinas by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

