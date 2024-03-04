Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$6.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. CIBC decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.65.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Baytex Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.04. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$3.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.38%.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

