Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $99.00.

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of BECN opened at $85.89 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $54.60 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -182.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $160,282.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,047.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

