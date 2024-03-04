Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU)

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 118.75% from the stock’s previous close.

PropertyGuru Group Stock Down 8.6 %

NYSE:PGRU traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $520.26 million, a P/E ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.26. PropertyGuru Group has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.66.

Get PropertyGuru Group alerts:

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that PropertyGuru Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

About PropertyGuru Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PropertyGuru Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PropertyGuru Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.