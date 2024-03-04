Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.51% from the stock’s current price.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.87.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,545,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,803,500. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The company has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,441 shares of company stock worth $8,972,947 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

