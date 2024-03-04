Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) is Legacy Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Bentley Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bentley Systems worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth about $241,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BSY. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.44.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

BSY traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.34. 525,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

