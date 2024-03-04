BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,520

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,610 ($33.11) to GBX 2,520 ($31.96) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,610 ($33.11) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.63) to GBX 2,660 ($33.74) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.90) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,334.29 ($29.61).

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,303 ($29.21) on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,745 ($34.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,440.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,391.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £116.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2,002.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10,521.74%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

