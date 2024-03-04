BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Shares Sold by Lead Edge Capital Management LLC

Lead Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978,880 shares during the quarter. BigCommerce accounts for 3.4% of Lead Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.28% of BigCommerce worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 16.2% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 29,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in BigCommerce by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,648,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,938 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in BigCommerce during the third quarter worth $314,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIGC traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,914. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $582.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BigCommerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

