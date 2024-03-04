Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s previous close.

BDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

TSE BDI traded down C$0.45 on Monday, hitting C$8.85. 45,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.74. Black Diamond Group has a 1-year low of C$5.35 and a 1-year high of C$9.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$531.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.72.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

