Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 777,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Black Hills worth $39,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BKH. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,684,000 after acquiring an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth about $39,326,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the first quarter worth about $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after acquiring an additional 318,024 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 145.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 338,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 200,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Black Hills stock opened at $51.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.31. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

