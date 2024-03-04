BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00.

BlackRock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BlackRock to earn $44.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BLK opened at $814.83 on Monday. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $823.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $796.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $725.72. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 39.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $785.11, for a total value of $353,299.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,691,032.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,511 shares of company stock valued at $71,864,028. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

