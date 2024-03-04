BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MYN opened at $10.53 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Under the Radar Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Pure Storage and Nvidia Proves AI-Ready Infrastructure Reigns
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Plug Power Pivots, But a Stock Price Reversal Is Unlikely
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.