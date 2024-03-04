BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MYN opened at $10.53 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $8.47 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0442 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

