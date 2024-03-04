BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Position Increased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYI. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter worth about $3,978,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 3,071,403 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,332,000 after acquiring an additional 276,145 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 99.9% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 444,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 222,316 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth about $2,492,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,476,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,390,000 after acquiring an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.65. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $11.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.97%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

