Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $147.00 at Bank of America

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Bank of America from $146.00 to $147.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

NYSE:BX opened at $128.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. The stock has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,091,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,652,526,000 after buying an additional 14,396,655 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 13,816.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,623,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,744,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,828 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $290,514,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

