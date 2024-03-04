BMO Capital Markets Boosts Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $42.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN stock opened at $42.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

