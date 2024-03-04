BMO Capital Markets Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 target price on MEG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.00.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MEG

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of MEG stock traded down C$0.40 on Monday, reaching C$28.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,935. The stock has a market cap of C$8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$17.79 and a 1 year high of C$30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.27.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. MEG Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 11.05%. Equities research analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.