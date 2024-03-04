Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by LRT Capital Management LLC

LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,492.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,026. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,575.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,263.84. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,383.18 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The company has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,850.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,697.38.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

