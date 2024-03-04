BMO Capital Markets Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$37.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 27.63% from the stock’s current price.

BLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.75.

Shares of Boralex stock traded down C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$28.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,884. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$31.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.42. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$25.40 and a 1-year high of C$43.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.80.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United States, and the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2022, the company had interests in 90 wind farms with an installed capacity of 2,584 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; and 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 255 MW.

