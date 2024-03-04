BOX (NYSE:BOX) Shares Gap Up to $26.54

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.54, but opened at $28.00. BOX shares last traded at $28.28, with a volume of 918,202 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

BOX Stock Up 5.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 132.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,058,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,080,575.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,750 shares of company stock worth $1,427,645. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 165.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth $26,085,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 404.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,001,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,638,000 after acquiring an additional 802,564 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 249.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

