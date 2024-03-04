BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BBIO has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.29.

NASDAQ BBIO opened at $35.63 on Monday. BridgeBio Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.57 and a twelve month high of $44.32. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.77.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at $26,400,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Mccormick sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $4,206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 627,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,400,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,915 shares of company stock worth $4,396,683. Insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth $403,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 72.2% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 137,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,754,000 after purchasing an additional 242,608 shares in the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $8,264,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include AG10 and BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor, which is Phase 2 clinical trial to treat achondroplasia in pediatric patients; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

