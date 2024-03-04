BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Down to $6.95

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.74. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 111,526 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.05%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is -615.38%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,446,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 73,396 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 205,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,078 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.63% of the company’s stock.
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.
