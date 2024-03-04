BrightView (NYSE:BV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of BrightView in a research report on Monday.

Get BrightView alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BV

BrightView Trading Up 2.2 %

BrightView stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.20. BrightView has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $9.16.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BrightView will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 51.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,057,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,541 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,016,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,768 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in BrightView by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,575,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BrightView by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,224,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BrightView by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,901,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,014,000 after acquiring an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BrightView

(Get Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.