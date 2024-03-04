Brokerages Set MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Target Price at $18.20

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.20.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MAX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MAX

MediaAlpha Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

Shares of MAX stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in MediaAlpha by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 548.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.18% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.