Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RA. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,409,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,033,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $466,000.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Target Stock Has a Plan to Compound Your Investment
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Disney Stock is Ridiculously Cheap Now That the Worst is Past
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- The Ozempic Diet Trend is Lifting These 2 Carnivore Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.