Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RA. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $1,409,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,033,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $466,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,909.09%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

