Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by AXQ Capital LP

AXQ Capital LP grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,422,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,428,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,031,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,774 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,784,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,737,000 after purchasing an additional 232,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 182.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,305,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,620 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BLDR opened at $202.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.47 and a 52 week high of $203.49. The company has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. B. Riley raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Builders FirstSource

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.