Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,600 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the January 31st total of 437,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Burning Rock Biotech Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. Burning Rock Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $3.54.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million for the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 70.22% and a negative net margin of 127.05%.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
