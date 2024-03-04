Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives $29.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.27.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CABA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CABA

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Cabaletta Bio

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.46. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.