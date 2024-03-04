Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 105,000 Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 201.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in ON were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 847.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 112,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ON by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 982.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,720,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 926,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ON in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

ON Stock Performance

Shares of ONON opened at $34.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. On Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 123.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

