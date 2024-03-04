Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires 47,343 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,343 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $5,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $64.30 on Monday. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $31.97 and a 12 month high of $64.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

