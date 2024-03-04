Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Acquires Shares of 8,040 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,040 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 728.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $390,126,000 after purchasing an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,314,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,934,000 after purchasing an additional 284,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 639.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total transaction of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,086 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.25, for a total value of $671,419.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,839.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.84, for a total value of $4,724,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 536,811 shares in the company, valued at $298,381,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,055 shares of company stock worth $10,769,930 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $633.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $591.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.54 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $356.07 and a one year high of $660.00.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

