Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 171.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 41.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE:BAP opened at $171.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.77. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.42 and a 1-year high of $173.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 20.17%. Analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Credicorp from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.73.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

