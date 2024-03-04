Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL opened at $264.38 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $265.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.81.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

