Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys New Shares in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,424,000. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new position in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,544,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,069,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,640,000. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,469,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Maplebear news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,565.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955.
Maplebear Stock Performance
Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CART shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Maplebear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.
Maplebear Profile
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
